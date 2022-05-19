Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Trading 8.3% Higher

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Fraport from €57.00 ($59.38) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fraport from €65.00 ($67.71) to €57.00 ($59.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fraport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Fraport alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.