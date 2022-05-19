freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRTAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on freenet from €22.00 ($22.92) to €23.00 ($23.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($28.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($28.13) to €27.50 ($28.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

