FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives $19.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

FREY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 641,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.42. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,785,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

