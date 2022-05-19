Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,197. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.