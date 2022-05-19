Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gartner worth $47,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.65. The company had a trading volume of 960,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.89 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

