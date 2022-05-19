GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($48.96) to €46.00 ($47.92) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($45.83) to €42.00 ($43.75) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEAGY remained flat at $$40.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.