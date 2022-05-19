General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,336. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

