Genesis Shards Price Hits $0.0243 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $292,625.07 and approximately $2,899.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,416% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00772465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.19 or 0.00475403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033067 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,751.61 or 1.66505702 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

