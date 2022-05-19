GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

GHRS traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. 190,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,880. GH Research has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GH Research during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

