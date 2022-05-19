Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives $242.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Shares of GJNSY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.