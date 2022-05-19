Glitch (GLCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $183,187.00

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and approximately $183,187.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Glitch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $261.14 or 0.00866851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00448056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00033312 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,080.52 or 1.59603788 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.