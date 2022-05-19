Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 36225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

