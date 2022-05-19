Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Shares Up 1.7%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.03. 53,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 37,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.