GlobalBoost-Y Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $248,631.09 and approximately $78.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,676.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,981.31 or 0.06676352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00234279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.78 or 0.00656341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00557261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00069210 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004163 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

