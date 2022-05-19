Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.94. 33,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.17 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

