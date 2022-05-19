Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,476. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

