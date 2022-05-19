Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading Down 3.4%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 33,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,440,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

