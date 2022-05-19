Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Up 6.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.64. 50,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,072,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.