Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post $51.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.12 million and the highest is $52.10 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $38.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $207.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.79 million to $209.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $276.93 million, with estimates ranging from $273.33 million to $283.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $49.68. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.46 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,213,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

