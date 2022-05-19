Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $126.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

