Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 20,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,377,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $572.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

