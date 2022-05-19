Govi Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Govi has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $45,400.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,610,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

