Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 12.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.84. 218,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,002,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
GRAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.
About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
