Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Up 12.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.84. 218,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,002,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

GRAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DBS Vickers cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Get Grab alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.