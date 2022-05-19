Granby Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 169,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VELO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 7,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,412. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

