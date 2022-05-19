Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.40 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,471. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.30.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 590.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.