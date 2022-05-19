Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,751 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

