Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $454.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.16. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,145. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

