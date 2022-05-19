Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.21.

PSX stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $98.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

