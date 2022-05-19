Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,193,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,287,000 after purchasing an additional 864,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7,459.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 670,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

