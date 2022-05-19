Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $146,443. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Green Dot by 42.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

