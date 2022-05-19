Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading 23.4% Higher

Shares of Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) traded up 23.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and wind generation projects. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

