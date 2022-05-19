Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.49 and last traded at $40.49. 7,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 354,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

