Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,335,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $30,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 18.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,457 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAL opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

