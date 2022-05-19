Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

HBI opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

