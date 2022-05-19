Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-$1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.32-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,813,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,872. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

