Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CFO Buys $111,540.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HASI opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,142,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $16,421,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after buying an additional 261,979 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

