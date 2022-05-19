Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $38.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

