HARD Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

