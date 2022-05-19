Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Cormark

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.86.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI stock opened at C$33.41 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$28.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2699995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.