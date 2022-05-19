Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,187 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Hasbro worth $126,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hasbro by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Hasbro stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.62. 16,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,414. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

