HC Wainwright Cuts FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target to $2.50

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.
FlexShopper Company Profile (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
