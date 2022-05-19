HC Wainwright Cuts FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target to $2.50

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FlexShopper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FlexShopper by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

