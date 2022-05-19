Head to Head Survey: ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of ICF International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICF International and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.45% 12.05% 5.50% AgileThought N/A -36.51% -12.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ICF International and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

ICF International presently has a consensus target price of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.22%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than AgileThought.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICF International and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.55 billion 1.11 $71.13 million $3.71 24.67 AgileThought $158.67 million 1.46 -$20.07 million N/A N/A

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Risk & Volatility

ICF International has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICF International beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

