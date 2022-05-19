Head to Head Survey: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) & Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY – Get Rating) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Spectris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $3.89 billion 0.90 -$46.14 million N/A N/A Spectris $1.72 billion 2.37 -$21.83 million N/A N/A

Spectris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -1.22% -4.72% -1.75% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectris 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Spectris beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company manufactures and supplies industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services for industrial Internet of Things. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components to production cells, turnkey systems, and networked production with the aid of cloud-based IT tools; individual system components, tools and fixtures, and automated production cells; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal and plastic, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors. The HBK segment offers differentiated sensing, testing, modelling and simulation solutions for product development. The Omega segment provides process improvement, specialist sensors, and omni-channel distribution services. The Industrial Solutions segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitors businesses. It also provides particle measuring systems, a solution to measure and monitor contamination levels in clean and controlled environments. In addition, the company offers red lion controls, an industrial automation tool that provides solutions to connect, monitor, and control disparate assets, as well as provides servomex, a specialist in gas and moisture analysis solutions. Further, it provides data and insights, test equipment and software for industrial applications. Additionally, the company offers sensor, instrument, software, and services technology, as well as provides training, technical support, spare parts, calibration, and maintenance services. It serves pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, technology-LED, and primary and advanced materials industries. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

