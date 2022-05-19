HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,033 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of HEICO worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.99. 3,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,356. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

