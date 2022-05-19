Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLIO. Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,862,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

