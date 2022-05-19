Hellenic Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00234361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001983 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002986 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.