Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Approximately 1,064,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,943,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.61. The company has a market cap of £13.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. The company is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells for use in immunotherapy, as well as for R/R AML; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

