Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Approximately 1,064,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,943,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.61. The company has a market cap of £13.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a current ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:HEMO)
Further Reading
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.