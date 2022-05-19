Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.13% of Hercules Capital worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,041. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

