Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,607.00

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $10.67 million and $73,607.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.09 or 0.00594952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00422414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033208 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.16 or 1.57019077 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008644 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

