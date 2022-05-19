HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 2,406,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

